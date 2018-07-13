SSA says it’s working with owners of burned cars

The Steamship Authority continues to work with customers whose cars were collateral damage in a dramatic bus fire on Saturday, July 7, in the Palmer Avenue lot in Falmouth, general manager Robert Davis told The Times.

Social media posts and speculation that the SSA is absolving itself from liability in the incident are inaccurate, Davis said.

The ferry service has reached out to everyone whose car was identified by the Falmouth Fire Department as being damaged in the fire, he said. The SSA is still working with its insurance providers to determine whether it will be under the auto or lot insurance, Davis said.

What may be confusing matters is that the Steamship Authority is telling the car owners that they may be able to expedite matters by going through their own insurance companies with a claim and then have the insurance company work with the SSA insurance company to subrogate that claim.

“They might be able to adjust it quicker,” Davis said.

SSA has rented a dozen cars for those affected and has reached out to all of them. The authority’s incoming general counsel Terence Kenneally is handling the discussions with affected car owners, Davis said.