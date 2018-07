A three-car crash sent two people to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital just before 6 pm Saturday and forced police to close the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge for about a half hour, according to Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling.

The crash snarled traffic in and out Vineyard Haven.

Details on the extent of the injuries are not known, but the crash happened shortly after the U.S. Coast Guard put on a demonstration in Vineyard Haven Harbor as part of the Sail MV Vineyard Cup weekend of events.