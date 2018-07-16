Conditions call for conserving water

The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency have have issued an alert asking residents to conserve water following two months of dry weather and above-normal temperatures, according to a press release.

While conditions are not at drought levels, conservation is necessary, the release states.

“We strongly encourage the public to follow any local water restrictions, integrate water-saving techniques into their daily routine, minimize outdoor watering, and postpone planting anything new until conditions recover,” Matthew Beaton, EEA secretary, said, according to the release.

The dry conditions also up the risk of brush and wildfires, MEMA director Kurt Schwartz said: “The public is urged to exercise caution when using matches, charcoal grills, and other open flames during outdoor activities.”

The state issued the following water-saving tips: