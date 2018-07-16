Ferry Martha’s Vineyard no longer steamy, AC fixed(ish)

Malfunctioning air conditioning zones that left portions of the MV Martha’s Vineyard balmy for nearly two weeks were repaired on July 12, according to Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll, who noted two compressors and “several circuit boards” required replacement. What has not yet been fixed is a clogged drain pipe inside the HVAC system that has caused water to spill from ceiling vents. Edgartown resident Linda Habekost posted a video on facebook showing water trickling from such a vent. She told The Times a larger volume of water drained from the vent after the video was taken.

Driscoll said the clogged drain pipe will be addressed “during an overnight period this week.”

The work can’t be done while the ferry is providing service, he said.

“The needed replacement goes through an area that cannot be accessed during the day while passengers are on the boat,” he said.

Trouble with the Martha’s Vineyard air conditioning system worsened after the first attempt at repair and some passengers reported an “odd” odor or one a kin to an overused public restroom. Driscoll said “to the best of my knowledge” Steamship Authority personnel could detect so such odor.

Some of the HVAC components replaced in order to resuscitate air conditioning in parts of the vessel were worked on during the $18 million refurbishment the Martha’s Vineyard underwent earlier this year. The ferry has suffered a chain of glitches and failures since returning from Senesco Marine, where the overhaul was executed. Dozens of calls to Seneco Marine in Rhode Island and its parent company in New York have not been returned. In a statement to the Boston Globe in June the company defended the work it performed on the Martha’s Vineyard.

Driscoll told The Times the pipework connected with the clog was tinkered with during the overhaul.

“My understanding is that the piping etc…was cut into and/or replaced during the midlife refurbishment,” he emailed.