A two-car crash just after 1 pm Tuesday on the Lagoon Drawbridge is snarling traffic to and from Vineyard Haven. It appears that one car hit the other from behind while crossing the bridge.

Emergency crews from both Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven responded to the scene and treating patients at the scene.

There are big backups in both directions, though police are allowing traffic to go through the scene in an alternating pattern.