Candidate for governor coming to Island

Bob Massie, a Democratic candidate for the governor, is visiting Martha’s Vineyard Friday and will hold a public forum from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center, 34 Pine St., Vineyard Haven.

Massie is facing off against another Democrat, Jay Gonzalez, in the primary on Sept. 4. The winner of this primary will run against the winner of the Republican primary between Gov. Charlie Baker and Scott Lively. The general election is Nov. 6.

Massie will discuss his platform on the issues and engage in questions and answers with the audience. The event is being sponsored by the MV Democratic Council.