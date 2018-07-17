Only one bid for Yellow House renovations

A lone bid for the Yellow House in Edgartown was submitted Monday in the town’s second search for a bidder to renovate the property and lease it from the town.

The town, which took the property by eminent domain, failed to cement a bidder back in March after issues arose over protecting a large linden tree on the property.

Selectmen chairman Mike Donaroma opened up the sealed bid at a meeting Monday. The lone bidder was Christopher Celeste, operating as Summer & Main LLC, of Edgartown. Celeste is no stranger to Edgartown — he also owns and operates Rosewater Market & Takeaway and Dairy Queen.

Town procurement officer Juliet Mulinare will review the bid before sending it to the Yellow House Committee. The bid will then be made public on Tuesday at the Yellow House Committee’s meeting in town hall at 3:30 pm.

In other business, the conservation commission is in talks with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum to transfer the Thomas Cooke House, a historical colonial house built in 1792, to the town for public use.

Commission chairman Edward “Peter” Vincent told selectmen the museum would transfer the rights of the property to the town for $250,000. The town would use money from the commission’s acquisition funds, which currently total $400,000. The museum would still maintain the property and conservation restrictions would be put on the house.

The selectmen were in agreement a meeting between Vincent, town counsel Ron Rappaport, and one of the selectmen should be set up to look into the matter.