Bridge Results

At the July 9, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 13 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell, followed by Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in second, Kevin Carey and Carolyn Flynn in third, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in fourth, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in fifth. In the East-West direction, Wink Winkelman and Barbara Besse finished first, followed by Ann Brown and Audrey Egger in second, Judy Maynes and Mary Ann Renalli in third, Jerri Grannis and Louise Marx in fourth, and Renee Stark and Joanne Rau in fifth place.

At the July 10, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in second, and Story Osborne and Michael Lindheimer in third place. In the East-West direction, Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen finished first, followed by Mollie Whalen and Barbara Silk in second, and Anthony and Beverly Keats in third.

At the July 12, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Story Osborne, followed by Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in second, Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen in third, Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth, and Audrey Egger and Jim Kaplan in fifth place.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday July 14, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack finished first, followed by Rachel Alpert and Ann Brown in second, and Lee Scott and Ken Judson in third place. In the East-West direction, Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards finished first, followed by Iris Capobianco and Kay Kendall in second, and Shirley Struthers and Hester Boxill in third.