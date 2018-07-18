Chilmark: Road Race sign ups

Even David Bromberg made a Dershowitz comment while playing on the Island last week. An old friend of mine, an activist, went on a date with him once 30 years ago and managed to catch up with him on the porch for an interview. Congratulations to the Grey Barn on the birth of two piglets. On one of my 6 am Squibby dog walks, I ran into two brothers who head up-Island as much as possible from Edgartown to surf; they’ve done this for 30 years in the summers. I talked to them because it’s highly unusual to see any teenagers at that hour, especially accompanying their fathers. It was a pleasure to meet brothers Shaun and Connor Evans and their kids. On the last morning my older son and his girlfriend visited on our morning Squibby walk, we got to see a stunning monarch butterfly on the beach before watching it flutter away. Awesome work by Chilmark Police Sgt. Sean Slavin and Dardy Slavin’s son Quinlan and his adult cousin, Raymond Muldaur, on finding and returning the Marine Autonomous Recording Unit they spotted while sailing in Tisbury Great Pond to Woods Hole’s NOAA. Be sure to head to the M.V. Savings Bank (across from the CCC) to see Albert O. Fischer III’s photo exhibit, up through July 26. I hope you had a great opening. If you’re looking for fresh berries, North Tabor Farm is picking blueberries and raspberries.

It’s not too early to help sponsor the August 2 Meet the Fleet: Big Tuna: $5,000 — 7-ft. x 3-ft. logo banner; Fluke: $2,000 — 4-ft. x 2-ft. logo banner,; Striper: $1,000 — 3-ft. x 2-ft. logo banner; Mackerel: $500 — 2-ft. x 2-ft. logo banner. Contact the M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust at mvfishermen@gmail.com.

Heather Goff’s “My Gaze Rested Here: A Selection of Digital Drawings from the Daily Sketch Series,” is up at the M.V. Playhouse in Vineyard Haven through July 26. Gallery hours are during performances, by chance, or appointment; info@mvplayhouse.org.

Chilmark softball was at its finest with a doubleheader, both games tight, well-pitched, and great defense (except for one blooper highlight reel). Hans Solsman’s team beat Sig van Raan’s team 5-3 in the first game, and Arlen Roth’s team beat Caleb Caldwell’s team 4-3 in extra innings in the second game. Futures player Hunter Weiss got his first hit. Kyler Murphy, in his first game, got the game ball in the first game for persevering through a beanball to the head which resulted in game stoppage to console and offer solace, upon which he ducked the scrum and ran to claim first base for being hit. And another Futures, Cody Shark Hat, played a commendable outfield in his first game. The highlight reel occurred late in the first game, a 3-1 pitcher’s duel. With two outs and bases loaded, Sig induced a grounder to the second baseman. It made a bad hop and kept rolling into right field, whereupon the short rightfielder overran the ball as it kept rolling, then it skipped by the centerfielder running in, and kept rolling as the extreme outfield rightfielder tripped and fell trying to field it. All three base runners scored, as did the batter, with both sides laughing hysterically at the sudden reminder that Chilmark softball will always humble even the best players on the field. A perfect way to start Sunday morning — by 10 am everyone was off to watch the World Cup.

Register any morning till August 17 in the CCC office for the 2018 season. Sign up for the August 11 Chilmark Road Race online at bit.ly/ChlmarkRaceSignup.

Featherstone’s Francine Kelly Gallery is host to Harthaven artists: “Abbe, Low, Prizer,” celebrating work of William Abbe, Sanford Low, and Douglas Prizer, who all spent summers recording their experiences in watercolors and prints. Additional Harthaven artists included are Mary Stevens, Mila Cenkl, Louis Fusari, Grace Conlin, Virginia Low, Martha “Patty” Pease, Martha Moore, Grace Vibberts, and even a James Cagney. Come to the opening on Sunday, August 22, from 4 to 6pm, or come at 3:30 pm to hear introductions from the artists’ families. The exhibit runs through August 8.

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series continues at the CCC at 7:30 pm on Sunday, July 22, when Geraldine Brooks interviews veteran Pulitzer prizewinning journalist Seymour Hersh about his memoir, “Reporter,” recounting breaking stories from Washington to Vietnam to the Middle East, like the My Lai massacre in 1969. Hersh never stopped challenging the official narratives of those in power, and reminds us of the importance of a robust free press.

Don’t miss Porochista Khakpour on Thursday, July 26, when she speaks about “Sick,” a memoir of her struggle with late-stage Lyme disease. Go to mvbookfestival.com for details and tickets.

This week’s Cinema Circus theme is movement and sound, with special guests including kids rock band Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart, at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, July 18. At 8 pm on July 18 is “Blindspotting,” followed by a discussion with Charlayne Hunter-Gault. On Thursday, July 19, Liz Withim and Ken Wentworth’s “Keepers of the Light” will screen for free at the Aquinnah Circle, with Kate Taylor, Ben Taylor, and Isaac Taylor playing some lighthouse-themed music prior. On Monday, July 23, have dinner with director Dan Habib, executive producer Marianne Leone Cooper, and film subject Chris Cooper at the Beach Plum Inn, followed by “Intelligent Lives,” screening outdoors at the inn. There is a free screening at Menemsha Beach on Thursday, July 26, at 8 pm of “The Changing Tide,” with local directors Jeremy Mayhew and Wes Brighton, plus fisheries consultant Shelley Edmundson, plus “American Heroes Saltwater Challenge” with director Bob Nixon and producer Sarah Nixon. Last July Cinema Circus is July 25. RSVP required for Cinema Circus and all free screenings, please check http://tmvff.org/schedule2018/ for films, tickets, and more info.

The Chilmark library Wednesdays at 5 pm continues on July 18, when Soto Buddhist monk Martin Mosko and writer/filmmaker Alxe Noden present “Design for Awakening,” a lecture looking at how design enables us to develop and live with a vision for ourselves and our environments, the process of getting from idea to execution, and the characteristics of the end result. On Wednesday, July 25, cultural anthropologist Richard Shweder presents “Cultural Cleansing: Muslim American Mothers on Trial — Who Is Next?” about the prosecution and upcoming federal criminal trial of American women from the Dawoodi Bohra Shia Muslim community in Michigan. Kids and teens can enjoy Pizza and a Movie on Thursday, July 19, at 12:30 pm, and a Maker Space on Saturday, July 28, at 2 pm. The Chilmark library now has a weekly knitting group on Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. Artist Caitlin Bingham’s painting exhibit runs through July 13. Enjoy a musical story hour with Rizwan on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Every Wednesday in July and August there is a Lego Free Build from noon to 4 pm. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. Summer hours include Mondays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Hear Vineyard Sound every Tuesday at 7 pm through August 25; enjoy this a capella group at the Chilmark Community Church. Suggested donation: adults $15, kids $5. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

On Thursday, July 19, and Saturday, July 21, at 7 pm, Lida Winfield presents “In Search of Air: Growing Up Dyslexic” at the Yard. Check out dance classes, yoga, kids dance camp, and see what else is going on, or get tickets, at dancetheyard.org or call 508-645-9662.

Roberta Kirn’s next Community Sing at the Yard is Tuesday, July 24, at 5 pm, all ages welcome, free.

Have a great week.