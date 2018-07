Is there anything better than beer on the water? Join the Martha’s Vineyard Craft Brewing Festival for their inaugural Craft Brew Cruise this Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 8 pm. Hop aboard the Black Dog tall ship Alabama, and enjoy a two-hour cruise with a guided tasting, appetizers, and live music. Tickets are $87 to $97. For more information, email erin@mvcraftbeer.com.