‘Dream, Girl’ at the PAC

Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Association shows the documentary, “Dream, Girl.” at the Performing Arts Center at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Monday, July 30. The doors open at 5 pm, and the screening begins at 5:30, followed by a Q and A and reception with the filmmaker, Erin Bagwell.

According to a press release about the event, MVWA is a nonprofit organization that works to connect, empower, and inspire women by providing support and resources through networking, mentoring, and education. This fundraiser is put together through sponsorships from the generosity of Island businesses and private citizens who support the vision of MVWA, which is to connect women in our community through meaningful and powerful relationships.

“Dream, Girl” is a documentary film for women by women, showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs. Their mission is to tell the stories of amazing female entrepreneurs, from brand-new startups to million-dollar industries, in order to inspire the next generation of leaders. “It’s time we stop telling girls they can be anything they want to be and show them what it means to be a leader,” the release states.

Bagwell is a filmmaker and feminist blogger residing in Brooklyn. In 2013 she founded Feminist Wednesday, a feminist storytelling blog. In the summer of 2014, she launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $100,000 in funding to produce her first feature-length film, “Dream, Girl.” In May 2016, “Dream, Girl” screened at the White House as part of the United State of Women Summit, followed by a sold-out screening at the iconic Paris Theater in New York City. Bagwell’s story has been featured in Forbes, TED, Vogue, and the Washington Post, and she was named one of Oprah’s SuperSoul100, a list featuring extraordinary individuals who live life intentionally, create great social impact, and bring inspiration to others. “Dream, Girl” is available worldwide for public screenings, and was named the No. 1 feminist documentary to watch by the Huffington Post.

Advance ticket sales are encouraged, and can be purchased at all Island locations of Rockland Trust and online at dreamgirlmv.eventbrite.com. They can also be bought at the door; $25 for adults and $10 for children. Sponsorships and donations are still being accepted, and can be sent to Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Association, P.O. Box 1253, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or make a donation through the website at mvwaonline.org.