Feiner Real Estate on July 16 awarded 10 percent of a commission on a recent real estate transaction to Vineyard House. The commission was earned for the sale of 76 Edgartown Rd. With Feiner’s “Client’s Choice” program, the firm awards 10 percent from every commission to the Island charity of their buyer’s or seller’s choice. For more information, see mvre.com, or call 508-645-2658.