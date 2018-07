Head to the West Tisbury library this Saturday, July 21, from 3 to 4 pm for a Vineyard Sound concert, followed by an ice cream social. The Vineyard Sound is an all male a cappella group established in 1991. For 25 years, they’ve been an Island fixture for summer entertainment. Stick around after the concert for some free ice cream, and a good old-fashioned opportunity to mingle friends, neighbors, and strangers. For more information, call 508-693-3366.