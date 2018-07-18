Island ultrasport athletes medal at world championships

1 of 5

Bronzing took on a whole new meaning last weekend as three Island athletes won bronze medals at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) world championship aquathlon event in Odense, Denmark.

Shelly Bloom, no stranger to the winner’s podium, captured her eighth ITU medal. Her husband Paul, an accomplished ultrasport athlete, took his first ITU medal in the aquathlon event.

And Island swim coach and teacher Jennifer Passafiume stunned herself by finishing third in only her second ITU try. A fourth Island competitor, Beth Goodell, was on her way to an Island bronze sweep when her bike crashed. “Beth had a bronze before the crash,” Shelly Bloom said. Passafiume agreed. “She passed me, and she was flying.” But Goodell dusted herself off, got back in the race, and made up ground to finish comfortably in the top half of competitors in her 50-54 age group. She was enroute back to the Island and unreachable at deadline.

Shelley Bloom medaled in the 65-69 group, and Paul took bronze in the 70-74 group. Passafiume competed in the 30-34 age group.

The ITU world championships draw more than 3,000 world-class competitors to its annual premier event in a variety of ultrasport disciplines. The four Island residents competed in the aquathlon, which combines swimming and bike racing over distances that vary by age groups.

Passafiume was still flying this week after her time in the aquathon put her on the podium. “Yeah, I do feel like I won the lottery. I’m still processing it,” Passafiume told the Times after a day back on the job teaching and coaching at the Island Y.

“It still feels like a dream. Before the race, I would’ve bet a million bucks I wouldn’t be on that podium with the level of competition. When I got out of the water [1.9-mile swim], starting the bike race [75 miles], I knew I wasn’t last, and I passed one girl in my age group. I just made sure she wouldn’t pass me. I didn’t know I had medalled until Shelly texted me about 20 minutes after the race was over,” she said. “The course set up for my strengths; it had a lot of flat stretches.”

Passafiume’s bike-speed average was 19.5 mph over the 75-mile course.

Passafiume’s performance is more notable because she was a nonathlete until seven years ago. “I didn’t play any sports in middle school or high school. I started running because I liked it. I did well in some local races, but I hurt my knee and switched to swimming and biking, and really began training and competing three years ago,” she said.

As a longtime Island teacher (Edgartown and Chilmark), she sees her accomplishment as a teachable moment. “I always tell my students that as an athlete, anything is possible with hard work. And never, never let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” she said.