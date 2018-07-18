The plates won’t wait

The first auction of low-number MV license plates closed ahead of its July 19 deadline, after all 10 available plates were sold at their “buy it now” prices.

According to the Bidding for Good website, each plate was sold to online buyers for an immediate purchase price of $5,000. There were 70 bids in total, and $56,000 was raised between immediate purchases and incremental bids.

The second auction will open at 9 am on Sept. 4, and close at 11:59 pm on Sept. 14.

The 10 plate numbers to be available at the second auction have not yet been released.

This auction is held by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) in conjunction with Bidding for Good, an e-commerce company that helps raise money for schools and nonprofits.

MVCS will donate 20 percent of annual net proceeds to other Island nonprofits through their Driving the Future Charitable Fund, a collaborative effort between MVCS and the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard.

For additional information, or to sign up for the low-number auction email list, visit the MV license plate website.