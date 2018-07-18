Skomal is coming back for a shark talk

Greg Skomal, the state’s leading expert on great white sharks, is coming back to Martha’s Vineyard next week to talk about his ongoing research. Last year, Skomal was able to pack the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown for his talk.

With that in mind, this year’s talk scheduled for Thursday, July 26, at 8 pm is scheduled for The Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. “Seeing Deeper into the World of Great White Sharks” will include information on the more than 100 great white sharks that have been tagged by Skomal and his team of researchers.

Ben Ross, an Edgartown seasonal resident, told The Times, Skomal has deployed a second buoy off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard to detect pings from tagged sharks. Last year, a single buoy was located off South Beach and did detect tagged sharks in the vicinity. Now a second one is being deployed off Edgartown Great Pond based on information from pilot Mike Creato, he said. “We did it there because that’s where the greatest accumulation of seals are.”

Tickets for next Thursday’s talk are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which helps Skomal fund his research.