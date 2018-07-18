Martha’s Vineyard Tick-Borne Illness Prevention Program, recently absorbed by Dukes County, will host the first Martha’s Vineyard Tick Fair on Saturday, July 28, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Dubbed “Ticked Off!” the fair will feature pest control companies, landscapers, veterinarians, and retailers who will provide “information on choices [for] treatments, plantings that repel ticks, safeguarding you and the family pets, and where you can find the required supplies on the Island,” a release states.

Dick Johnson and Gary Pia of the tick program will be on hand to field questions. For information about reserving a table for a business, contact Gary Pia at 203-258-6124.