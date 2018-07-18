To be, or not to be…

‘Hamlet’ at the Tisbury Amphitheater continues this Thursday, July 19, at 5 pm. Starring Scott Barrow as Hamlet, the William Shakespeare tragedy tells the classic tale of revenge, love, murder, madness, and ghostly encounters. Tickets are available at the door, and cost $25, cash only. For juniors 30 and under, tickets are $15. Hamlet runs every Wednesday through Saturday through August 11, so catch the outdoor Shakespearean performance while it’s still in town. For more information, visit mvplayhouse.org.