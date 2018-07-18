Vineyard Scene: Menemsha Sunsets

1 of 9

Last Sunday evening I decided to check out Menemsha sunset madness. To my mild surprise, the whole scene was much mellower than I had anticipated. When I asked a few of the locals about what was going on, they all said the same thing: “The first two weeks after the Fourth are always like this. Wait ‘til August.” No thanks! Far from the maddening cries of the real world, folks seemed to be really having fun. Even though the sunset itself wasn’t spectacular, the round of applause was robust!