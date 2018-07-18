Water department acts fast

To the Editor:

This is a plug for our water department, which responded immediately on July 16 to my concern about the pressure at my home.

The office staff asked Kevin, the water department supervisor, to speak with me to try and find a reason for the low water pressure affecting a part of the system. Kevin asked Brian Hall to stop by and check the meter for possible flow blockage, and also check the pressure. Everything from the department’s inspection was normal, so further steps by a plumber are required.

By the way, Brian almost beat me home with his responsiveness.

Thank you for your help, Oak Bluffs Water Department.

Pat Carroll

Oak Bluffs