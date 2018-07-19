Dershowitz: ‘I would be the hero of Martha’s Vineyard’

Attorney who claims he was shunned says things would be different if Clinton beat Trump.

Famed Harvard professor and defense attorney Alan Dershowitz was defending himself Wednesday night before a packed room at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Tisbury.

Answering questions from moderator Judy Crawford, as well as anyone who wanted to chime in, Dershowitz said his intentions were never to support the actions of a damaging and virulent president, despite what many Chilmark natives and buddies (or former buddies) of Dershowitz have come to believe.

“All my life, I have defended people who I fundamentally disagree with,” Dershowitz said.

Instead, Dershowitz said that he is a stalwart defender of the United States Constitution, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Dershowitz made national headlines July 2 when an op-ed was published in The Hill where he complained about being shunned from parties on Martha’s Vineyard because of his public comments about President Donald Trump’s constitutional rights.

His comments set off a Twitter firestorm that had #marthasvineyard trending with people mostly unsympathetic to his plight. Others expressed some cynicism noting that Dershowitz had a book being released on July 9, “The Case Against Impeaching Trump.”

On the Katharine Cornell stage, at an event sponsored by the Vineyard Haven library, Dershowitz said President Trump does have the constitutional right to pardon, fire, and pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. The only ways a president can be impeached, according to Dershowitz, is if he commits treason, bribery, or a high crime or misdemeanor. “I believe people are trying to prosecute him (Trump) for acts that are protected by the constitution,” Dershowitz said.

He told a story of when he was a young lawyer and defended the rights of Nazi extremists to march in Skokie, Illinois.

“I’m not defending Nazis, I’m defending their right to march, I’m against censorship.”

Dershowitz said that it is his job to uphold the constitution, despite the face or voice that he is defending. “I didn’t like O.J. Simpson, I really hated Leona Helmsley,” he said of his past clients.

“I don’t think I am different from the doctor in the emergency room when a patient is wheeled in and he’s a mafia gunman, or a terrorist. Does the doctor say I can do more good for society if I just overdose him or let the scalpel slip? No, you have to do your job, I do my job.”

Dershowitz told the audience one thing he always imposes on himself and others is the “shoe on the other foot test.”

“Every single argument I am making, I would have made on behalf of Hillary Clinton,” Dershowitz said. “I wish Hillary Clinton had gotten elected for a lot of reasons. She would have been a much better president. I would have much preferred to have written a book called ‘The Case Against Impeaching Hillary Clinton.’”

According to Dershowitz, he passed the shoe test, but he questioned whether his critics on Martha’s Vineyard can pass.

“If Hillary Clinton was elected president, and I was saying exactly the same things, they would be building a statue of me on the porch of the Chilmark Store and I would be the hero of Martha’s Vineyard,” Dershowitz said.