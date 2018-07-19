SSA ends ferry AC showers with nighttime repairs

Water finally stopped trickling from ceiling vents aboard the MV Martha’s Vineyard after the Steamship Authority made HVAC repairs Wednesday night. Dripping water and a loss of air conditioning beset portions of the ferry for almost two weeks. Repairs on July 12 brought the air conditioning back in service but the water issue, which stemmed from a clogged drain pipe, required more involved work that could not be executed while passengers rode the vessel. Passengers reported unpleasant odors while the air conditioning was down, but Steamship Authority personnel received no reports of any odors, nor could they identify anything that might be generating odors, Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll previously told The Times.

The extent of the pipework repairs necessary to drain the water have not yet been disclosed.

“No mold was discovered,” Driscoll emailed Thursday. “Some stained tiles have been or will be replaced.”

The Martha’s Vineyard underwent an $18 million midlife refurbishment last winter at Senesco Marine in North Kingstown, RI, only to return with a litany of problems. The Steamship Authority has initiated warranty claims for some issues such as the vessel’s bow door, but it’s unclear how many of the ferry’s recent glitches and failures can be attributed to work Senesco did and what blame may rest with the Steamship Authority itself.

The Steamship Authority has not indicated whether the problems with the air conditioning system would trigger a warranty claim. However, Driscoll indicated previously that parts of the system were worked on by Senesco during the midlife refurbishment.