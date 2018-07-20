Made on MVY: Ashley Medowski

At the head of James Pond in West Tisbury is the Ashley Medowski Gallery. Once it was the old fishing barn of her great-grandfather — Capt. Norman Benson. Today it holds a collection of paintings, mixed media, sea glass jewelry and more — all work by Ashley Medowski.

Annual Art Show + Reception is Saturday, August 11, 5-8pm. “Birds, Fish, Boats + Barns” Carved Driftwood and Assembled Mixed Media. Detailed paintings tell stories of Island characters and favorite places in the background. Built and connected into the foreground are objects collected or made by Medowski that complete the story. The driftwood birds, fish and boats are more sculptural; some hang on the wall, others sit on a shelf. All pieces are one of a kind. Custom sea glass jewelry is always available, art commissions and now classes!

Visit the Gallery at 367 Lamberts Cove Road, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 am-5 pm. 774-563-5112, ashleymedowskigallery.com.