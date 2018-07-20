MVC nomination papers are due

Island voters will be asked to fill nine of the 21 seats on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission this November.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers to run for the commission is July 31 at 5 pm. To appear on the November ballot, nomination papers must be filled out by candidates and have 10 signatures from registered voters with their local board of registrars.

The following nine commissioner terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2018:

Trip Barnes, Tisbury

Josh Goldstein, Tisbury

Christina Brown, Edgartown

Robert Doyle, Chilmark

Fred Hancock, Oak Bluffs

Richard Toole, Oak Bluffs

E. Douglas Sederholm, West Tisbury

Linda Sibley, West Tisbury

James Vercruysse, Aquinnah

One commissioner must be elected from each town, and no more than two commissioners can be form any one town.

Nomination papers may be obtained at the commission’s office at 33 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs.