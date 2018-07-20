SSA diverting some ferries

UPDATE 10:50 am

The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD to Woods Hole 10:45 am

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD from Woods Hole 9:30 am

Trips to and from Oak Bluffs are typically diverted by weather, but on Friday morning it was an issue with the bow thrusters on the Martha’s Vineyard, spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in an email.

The Martha’s Vineyard, which returned this spring after an $18 million midlife overhaul at Senesco Marine, has suffered a series of mechanical issues that have forced it to miss trips. In recent days, air conditioning on the vessel has been a problem, but that’s been corrected.

“This morning, the starter on the bow thruster of the MV Martha’s Vineyard failed to engage following its 9:30 am departure from Woods Hole,” Driscoll wrote. “Steamship Authority personnel are planning to replace the starter this morning; in the meantime, due to tidal conditions at Oak Bluffs, the vessel was diverted to Vineyard Haven for its 9:30 am departure from Woods Hole and its 10:45 am return trip.”

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Updated to include why the ferries are being diverted. -Ed.