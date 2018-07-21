Susan K. Davies, beloved wife of James J. Davies, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 16, 2018.

Susan was born in Monmouth, Ill., to Frances and Armound Olson. She graduated from Augustana College in 1964, and taught in public schools in Colorado and New York. She married James J. Davies in 1966, and waited for a year for him to return from Vietnam. Together, they began an IBM corporate journey that would take them to New York, Vermont, Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, and back to Connecticut, where they settled.

Along the way, they had two beautiful children, Karyn and John. Susan was an elegant lady; a wonderful, patient wife; fantastic mother, and doting grandmother to Brennan, Tyler, and Kelly. She sang in several church and community choirs, including taking part in an Eastern European Tour with the Danbury Community Chorus. She was able to travel extensively in the U.S., Canada, and Europe during their 52-year marriage. From a strong Viking heritage, Susan “did it her way,” and did it well.

Susan will be laid to rest on August 23 at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, in Oak Bluffs, where their life’s journey began during the summer of 1965.

A celebration of her well-lived life will be held in The Villages, Fla., at a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org.