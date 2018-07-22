Seymour Hersh: “the government can keep secrets”

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh told a sold-out Chilmark community center it was high time “to get a new generation” to lead the country.

Hersh spoke to promote his new memoir, “Reporter,” as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Author Series.

“Reporter” recounts Hersh’s lifetime of investigative reporting for almost every major national news outlet. Among his many accolades, Hersh won the Pulitzer prize for international reporting in 1970 for exposing the My Lai massacre and its cover-up during the Vietnam War.

This story will be updated.