Bridge Results

At the July 16, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 14 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Bea Pear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third, Eric Stricoff and Judy Baker in fourth, Barbara Alleyne and Carol Whitmarsh in fifth, and Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal in sixth. In the East-West direction, Deirdre Ling and Barbara Besse finished first, followed by Judy Cronig and Molly Mattoon in second, Ann Brown and Audrey Egger in third, Trudy Ulmer and Art Spielvogel in fourth, Jim Wolf and Sally Fitzgerald in fifth, and Renee Stark and Joanne Rau sixth place.

At the July 17, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed in a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal, followed by Story Osborne and Michael Lindheimer in second, Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in third, and Carol Whitmarsh and Bari Boyer in fourth.

At the July 19, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 15 pairs competed. First place went to Caroline Baum and Gerry Averill. Tied for second place was Barbara Besse, playing with Story Osborne, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer. Fourth place went to Ann Brown and Jim Kaplan, followed by Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier in fifth, and Michel Riel and John O’Keefe in sixth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, July 21, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Rachel Alpert and Ann Brown finished first, followed by Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in second, and Carol Whitmarsh and Deidre Ling in third place. In the East-West, direction, Iris Capobianco and Kay Kendall finished first, followed by Judith Spruance and Katherine Bovey in second, and Trudy Ulmer and Barbara Alleyne in third.