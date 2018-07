To the Editor:

The recent tragedy in Missouri involving a so-called duck boat should teach us that a vehicle that floats is not a boat, nor is a floating structure with wheels actually a safe motor vehicle. Lacking a complete hull, the duck has little ability to negotiate a seaway, and the driver has insufficient view to really be safe on land. These vehicles are best restricted to military use. bit.ly/Foxduckboats.

Hanley Clifford

Edgartown