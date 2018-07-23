Facts matter in impeachment process

To the Editor:

Question for Professor Dershowitz: How can anyone decide against impeaching the president until the results of the Mueller investigation have been released to the Congress?

As stated in Article II. Section 4, of the Constitution, a president may be impeached for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

For the framers of the Constitution, the right to impeach was so essential that the process is clearly described in the first article of the Constitution. Their experience with the British government and monarchy convinced them of the importance of impeachment.

I hope you can reply in a Letter to the Editor describing how a case against impeachment can be made before any facts have been presented.

Marie Ariel

Edgartown