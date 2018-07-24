40th reunion for the class of 1978

A reunion for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School class of 1978 is planned for Sept. 29 at Nancy’s Restaurant in Oak Bluffs. Class members are reaching out to all of their classmates in an effort to get everyone there. Those who want to attend should RSVP to Justine Lemenager Celentano at jcelentano.qrs@gmail.com. Organizers have set up a Facebook page where people can check in for updates: MVRHS Class of 1978.

So far there’s a headcount of only 35 people. Organizer Rene Ben David wrote that there are 104 class members, and they have email addresses for 42 of them. They’ve received 24 responses, totaling 35 people planning to attend. They need 75 attendees in order to reserve the top floor of the restaurant. They’re looking to get in touch with as many classmates as they can to make the reunion happen. Email Justine for more information at jcelentano.qrs@gmail.com.