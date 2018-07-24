Bierregaard and Garchinsky present ‘Belle’s Journey: An Osprey Takes Flight’

The West Tisbury library hosts a book talk with author and ornithologist Rob Bierregaard and illustrator Kate Garchinsky on Friday, August 3, at 4 pm. Rob and Kate will present their newly released children’s book, “Belle’s Journey: An Osprey Takes Flight.” This nonfiction work tells the story of Belle, a real-life osprey, who was born on Martha’s Vineyard and migrated to Brazil and back. The authors, according to a press release, will give an interactive reading for all ages and will display illustrations from the book. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.