Bikers: Stay on the paths

To the Editor:

I have been riding a bike on the Vineyard for many years, and use the bike paths regularly. This summer, particularly, I am struck by the number of bikers I see on the road — some with little kids in tow — when there is a parallel and safe bike path along the side the road. Could the Steamship Authority provide maps, and strong suggestions to bikers to use the bike paths where possible, to people when they buy bike tickets for the ferry? Generally, drivers are careful and so are bikers, but travel could be safer for all if all bikers were encouraged to use bike paths.

Nancy Hoffman

West Tisbury