Chilmark: So much art

Happy belated 70th birthday to artist Wendy Weldon, and congratulations to her partner James Langlois on his drawing exhibit, which just opened at A Gallery. Come be amazed by the deftness of charcoal and lead. Be sure to stop by Kara Taylor’s Gallery to see her amazing new work created in South Africa over the past few years. Kara says her work “is about social injustice, aiming to effect change in social perspectives, or honoring women of culture in their native place. Empirically speaking, I poured my tears into these paintings.” And they are not to be missed! Sam Feldman’s late wife, artist Gretchen Feldman’s “Vivid Vineyard Visions” opened on July 22 at the M.V. Film Society’s Feldman Family Art Space in Vineyard Haven. The show is up through Sunday, July 29. Beth Larsen’s cousin, Isabelle Abadie-Beziere, arrives from France for her annual visit, and will be showing her paintings at the M.V. Savings Bank (across from the CCC). Join her at the opening on Friday, July 27, at 5 pm, or stop by through Thursday, August 9. Sorry, folks, no more sign-ups for this year’s road race, but volunteers welcome, and come cheer everyone on on Saturday, August 11.

When I stopped in to say hi to Lynette and Stan while they were closing up last week, they’d had a good day, since Spike Lee and his crew filming for the Netflix version of “She’s Gotta Have It” had been filming all afternoon in Menemsha.

Check out Peter Simon’s article on communes in the July 19 edition of the Boston Globe Magazine at bit.ly/GlobeCommunes.

Head over to the CCC for the Chilmark Firefighter’s Association Backyard Bash on Wednesday, August 1, from 5 to 8 pm, and enjoy an old-fashioned cookout with live music, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Bring blankets and beach chairs, and make yourselves at home.

Come enjoy Meet the Fleet, free on Thursday, August 2, from 4 to 7 pm at the Commercial Dock in Menemsha, with boat tours, live music, crab races, raw bar, fillet demonstrations, net mending, sea scallop shucking, silent auction, and more.

Don’t miss “Harthaven Artists: Abbe, Low, Prizer,” celebrating work of William Abbe, Sanford Low, and Douglas Prizer, at Featherstone Center for the Arts through August 8. An amazing visual history of the Vineyard.

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series continues at the CCC at 7:30 pm on Sunday, July 29, when Nafissa Thompson-Spires discusses her debut short story collection, “Heads of the Colored People.” If you want tickets for Cecile Richards, former head of Planned Parenthood, on August 5, get them now. Every author is selling out. Go to mvbookfestival.com for details and tickets.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s free Cinema Circus is in town Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 pm. There is a free screening at Menemsha Beach on Thursday, July 26, at 8 pm of “The Changing Tide” with local directors Jeremy Mayhew and Wes Brighton, plus fisheries consultant Shelley Edmundson, plus “American Heroes Saltwater Challenge” with director Bob Nixon and producer Sarah Nixon. RSVP required for Cinema Circus and all free screenings; please check tmvff.org/schedule2018 for films, tickets, and more info.

The Chilmark library Wednesdays at 5 pm continues on Wednesday, July 25, when cultural anthropologist Richard Shweder presents “Cultural Cleansing: Muslim American Mothers on Trial — Who Is Next?” It’s about the prosecution and upcoming federal criminal trial of American women from Dawoodi Bohra Shi’a Muslim community in Michigan. On Wednesday, August 1, documentary photographer Edward Grazda (also my husband) will speak about his most recent book, “Mean Streets: NYC 1970-1985,” listed by the New York Times Book Review in their “Season’s Top Photography Books” of 2017. The last Maker Space is Saturday, July 28, at 2 pm. On Thursday, August 2, kids and teens can enjoy pizza and a movie at 12:30 pm. The Chilmark library now has a weekly knitting group on Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. Enjoy a musical story hour with Rizwan on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Every Wednesday in July and August, there is a Lego Free Build from noon to 4 pm. The annual Elisa Brickner Poetry Contest for students entering junior high grades 6 through 8 and high school grades 9 through 12 is accepting entries through August 11. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. Be sure to sign up for the newsletter to keep up with the goings-on, or check the Facebook page.

You can still sign up for Nancy Aronie’s August 6 through 9 Chilmark Writing Workshop by contacting Nancy at 508-274-4286 or chilmarkwritingworkshop@gmail.com.

Enjoy the all-male a capella group Vineyard Sound, Tuesdays at 7 pm through August 25 at the Chilmark Community Church. Suggested donation; adults $15, kids $5. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

Doug Elkins returns to the Yard on Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 7 pm with his newest work, “O, round desire,” inspired by Gabriel García Márquez’s novel, “Love in the Time of Cholera.” You better get tickets for the return of Montreal’s amazing modern dance group on ice Le Patin Libre, who will perform at the ice arena August 3 and 4. Check out dance classes and yoga at the Yard. To see what else is going on, get tickets or learn about kids dance camp, go to dancetheyard.org or call 508-645-9662.

Have a great week.