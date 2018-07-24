Edgartown: Clear the roads

Watch out, world: Amelia has her permit! My baby is driving. This summer is just chock-a-block full of ‘how did that happen so fast’ moments. I can’t even catch my breath. I don’t remember being the person that taught Riley to drive. Yes, he drove with me, but he already seemed to know how to do it. Amelia never had a particular interest in it, and I pretty much had to push her into taking the permit test. She’s so much like me. My mother had to push me to do it too. I didn’t really care. But once I got it, I enjoyed learning. Amelia is doing the same. It’s a tough time of year to learn how to drive around here. We try to find quiet areas at quiet times, and then do laps. So if you happen to see us going around your block over and over, now you’ll know why.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Jack Murray, who turned 18 on July 20, Nicole Barlett on July 22, Donna Swift on July 23, Jacob Cardoza on July 25, and Caleb Enos on July 25. Summer birthdays can’t be beat.

McDaniel College has named Anne Marlow Vose of Edgartown to its board of trustees. Vose earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from McDaniel in 1966. She has owned and operated Weatherbee Co., a manufacturing business that produces wholesale and retail kitchen items, since 1984. She has also worked in marketing and commercial services for Edgartown National Bank. She has served as president of the Harvard Garden Club, vice president of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, and chairman of the Historic Commission in Harvard and the Beautification Committee of Edgartown. She has also been an active member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic organization that provides educational opportunities for women, and served on the board of Hospice on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum, in collaboration with the Cottagers and the Camp Meeting Association, is welcoming filmmaker, producer, and director Salem Mekuria to the Tabernacle to present “Our Place in the Sun,” a retrospective documentary on the Island’s African American community. In honor of its 30th anniversary. A panel discussion will follow, which will highlight how the Vineyard’s black community first evolved and has changed over the past three decades.

“Our Place in the Sun” was commissioned by WGBH in 1988 with the intent to reveal the unique and hidden history of the black community on Martha’s Vineyard. The film explores a community that has preserved its traditions and outlooks as the Island has changed on all sides. Five generations of year-round residents and summer visitors contributed their perspective in this story of a place in the sun that has thrived for more than two centuries. Following the screening, Skip Finley will moderate a discussion with filmmaker Salem Mekuria, joined by Lee Van Allen, Gretchen Tucker Underwood, and Jocelyn Walton.

