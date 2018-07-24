Financial Aid 101 with Nancy Sinsabaugh

Confused by the process of applying for financial aid to help pay for education after high school? Looking for tips and techniques to maximize the amount of grant and scholarship funds that you or your child might be eligible for? On Wednesday, August 1, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library, financial aid expert Nancy Sinsabaugh will review processes and answer questions to demystify the complicated maze that students and parents must navigate to qualify for financial aid. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served. For more information about this event, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.