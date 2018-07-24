Food pantry is lifeline for basic needs

To the Editor:

The Island Food Pantry thanks all of the seasonal residents and visitors who have volunteered during June and July for our Summer Food distributions. Last year was the Island Food Pantry’s first summer to be open, and it was well-frequented. This year we are open two days, both Wednesday and Saturday. Most of our winter volunteers try to take a bit of time off in the summer. We would not have been able to be open these two days without the volunteering efforts by so many seasonal folks. Thank you!

Our summer program this year has seen nearly twice the number of food visits that we had last year (907 vs. 535) for May, June, and July. This has greatly increased the need for volunteers, as well as funds to obtain food. Our recent membership in the Greater Boston Food Bank has enabled us to purchase food more economically. We are now able to fill one bag of food with a selection of meat, dairy, produce, and needed staples for slightly more than $5. This has made a huge difference in what we have been able to provide. And the volunteering efforts have enabled us to have the doors open.

When we’re busy with family and friends, it is easy to forget that there are many here for whom existence each day is a struggle. Summer housing costs skyrocket for many, and already high prices for many goods seem to get higher. Combine that with reduced or nonexistent incomes for a myriad of reasons, and the Island Food Pantry is a lifeline for basic food needs on short-term or longer-term bases.

If you would like to help out by volunteering, send an email to islandfoodpantry@gmail.com. If you are able to make a donation to help us obtain food, visit our website, islandfoodpantry.org, to donate online, or send a check to Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Thank you all for caring, and I wish you a great rest of the summer.

Margaret Hannemann, director

Island Food Pantry of Martha’s Vineyard