The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School coaching staff are running a football clinic for grades 7-12 from July 30 through August 3. Sessions will be held on the practice field at the high school track from 5:30 to 7:30 pm each day.

The clinic fee is $120. Helmets and shoulder pads are provided. Players may pre-register through the MVRHS website summer link www.mvrhs.org/category/summer or when picking up equipment issued on July 26 and 27 at 5:30 pm across from the high school tennis courts.