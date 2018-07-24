Helping artisans from Rajasthan

Join Thinley Athup in her initial presentation on Martha’s Vineyard, Shades of Rajasthan,

featuring a selection of beautiful certified-organic cotton quilts, handstitched and hand-blocked prints, tablecloths, cushion covers, dhurrie rugs, and more, all made by local artisans in Rajasthan, India’s largest state by area.

Thinley grew up in India and Nepal, continued her education in the U.S., and received her M.P.H. from NYU, working in social services in New York City for eight years. Following her return to Nepal, and with awareness of the many medical challenges women in Nepal face, she co-founded the NGO Khema Nepal. This organization helps to provide medical care for disadvantaged women in Nepal, specifically with pelvic organ prolapse, the cause of which is rooted in gender discrimination and cultural traditions. Medical intervention is available, but most women are too poor or embarrassed to seek help, as there is much social stigma and shame around this condition. Khema Nepal serves to improve the quality of life by providing free, comprehensive medical care and by educating communities about the causes and treatment.

Meet Thinley, see a slideshow about Khema Nepal, and help support her efforts at the following times and locations: July 31, 10 am to 6 pm at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown; August 1, 2, and 3, from 10 am to 6 pm at 19 Main St., Vineyard Haven, down the little alleyway next to Bunch of Grapes bookstore; and on August 11, from noon to 6 pm, with Handbound Books, 5 Moshup Trail, Aquinnah.

For more information about the show, email ratnaishome@gmail.com or visit khemaworld.org.