Legacy week with HBCU

HBCU Brand Partners — Historically Black Colleges and Universities — celebrates its second annual legacy week from July 24-29. Sheryl Wesley is at the helm again this year and organizing the week’s worth of events. Look forward to a week of parties, talks, and other activities kicking off with the opening reception highlighting Norfolk State University alumni and friends at Island House Bar and Grill at 8 pm on Tuesday the 24th. The week will continue with trips to Backdoor Donuts, swims at Inkwell Beach and much more. There will be other parties throughout the week highlighting various historically black colleges and universities. Events include a fashion show and talks around tech and media entrepreneurship. For more information and specific events check out eventbrite.com.