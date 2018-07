To the Editor:

I have been running on the Land Bank’s Tradewinds property six days a week, year-round, since 1989. I now notice that the fence has reduced the number of dog walkers by well over 50 percent. In fact, on recent runs, I have encountered neither person nor dog. If this was the objective of the Land Bank, I quote George W. Bush: “Mission accomplished!”

Ken Rusczyk

Oak Bluffs