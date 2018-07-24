Motorcycle driver airlifted after crash

A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Seaview Avenue in Oak Bluffs resulted in a man being airlifted off-Island for medical treatment.

Sgt. Michael Marchand told the Times the Oak Bluffs police department responded to a call at 1:41 am Sunday to a two-person, one vehicle accident. Eric Voshell of Oak Bluffs, the motorcycle driver, was taken to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with significant injuries before being airlifted to an off-Island hospital. Heather Chartier, the passenger, received minor road rash injuries.

Sgt. Marchand said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.