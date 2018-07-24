‘Our Place in the Sun’ will screen at the Tabernacle.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum, in collaboration with the Cottagers and the Camp Meeting Association, welcomes filmmaker, producer, and director Salem Mekuria to the Tabernacle to present “Our Place in the Sun,” a retrospective documentary on the Island’s African American community. In honor of its 30th anniversary, a panel discussion will follow, which will highlight how the Vineyard’s black community first evolved, and has changed over the past three decades. The film screens on Saturday, August 4, at 8 pm.

“Our Place in the Sun” was commissioned by WGBH in 1988, according to a press release, with the intent to reveal the unique and hidden history of the black community on Martha’s Vineyard. The release says, “The film explores a community that has preserved its traditions and outlooks as the Island has changed on all sides. Five generations of year-round residents and summer visitors contributed their perspective in this story of a place in the sun that has thrived for more than two centuries.” Following the screening, Skip Finley will moderate a discussion with filmmaker Mekuria, joined by Lee Van Allen, Gretchen Tucker Underwood, and Jocelyn Walton.

“Our Place in the Sun,” Saturday, August 4, 8 pm, at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Admission is $15 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are available online at mvmuseum.org.