Threatening winds cause problems for sailors

It was an abbreviated week for Holmes Hole sailors. Gusty winds and predicted thunderstorms caused the cancellation of the pursuit race to Robinson’s Hole on Sunday.

Thursday evening, July 19, by contrast, presented a light but steady southeast and southerly breeze for the 17 competitors. The six- to eight-knot breeze favored the lighter boats, but it was a beautiful sail around the harbor for everyone, even if a bit sluggish at times.

In the A Division, Apres, Steve Bessie’s J120, came in first, a minute and a half ahead of Scheggia, a Brenta 38 sailed by Tim Gollin. Another Brenta 38, Starfish, owned by Sail Martha’s Vineyard, followed Sheggia by just 32 seconds, for third place.

Penelope, an Alerion 28 sailed by Mo Flam, came in first in the B Division. Another Alerion, Tamu, belonging to Tom Wescott, finished just 42 seconds later, and Roger Becker’s C&C 24, the nimble Gloria, came in third.

High hopes for better weather next week!

Races are held on Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for more information.