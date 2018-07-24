Tisbury: Islanders Write

Heard on Main Street: Life is shorts.

I am sending get well-wishes out to Kathy Ivory today. I just discovered that one thing she loves is cards. She has a rough patch ahead of her, so I ask her friends to take the time to remember Kathy and send her a card: P.O. Box 1665, Vineyard Haven MA 02568. You may or may not realize that Kathy has spent a lot of time and energy for many years doing what she could to make our town a prettier place, whether planting trees or flowers or anything else she could do to improve the appearance of our town. Who did you think watered the flowers by the Linden Tree? I know some lovely flowers on a pretty card could certainly brighten her day and raise her spirits.

“Islanders Write” is only a week away! Mark your calendar now. It begins with a discussion of Politics and the Press at the Grange Hall at 7:30 pm on Sunday, August 5. It continues from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday, August 6. Come for an hour or spend the day. Take a workshop, listen to a few panel discussions upstairs, tell your Vineyard story, talk about writing with writers, buy some books, or design your own book cover. All this at the historic Grange Hall in West Tisbury, free and open to the public.

Christina Siepiela, a Brazilian American teacher from Dallas, will share Kaiut Yoga at the Peaked Hill Studio, 7 Woodland Center (455 State Rd). An introductory workshop in taught Portuguese will be given from 10 to 11:30 am on Sunday, July 29. She will offer classes Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Christine is also in training with studio owner Valerie Sonnenthal. Call 774-563-8282 for cost.

The IGI lunch at the Family Center is open to everyone. The Community Summer Lunch Program run by the Island Grown Initiative is in Tisbury on Monday and Wednesday. They are serving free lunches at sites around the Island until August 17. You are invited to drop in at the Family Center at 35 Greenwood Avenue from 11:30 to 12:30. These meals are free and offered to the public, whether or not you need food assistance.

The MV Author Series welcomes author Nafissa Thompson-Spires next Sunday, July 29, at 7:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. Her “Heads of Colored People” is a collection of timely and funny stories; each story grapples with black identity and the contemporary middle class.

Fashions featuring fabrics from all over the world will be shown at the Stina Sayre Design studio at 43 Main St. on Tuesday, July 31. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the One Love, One World fashion show, beginning at 6. More at 508-693-5180 or stinasayre.com.

Remember that the library is air-conditioned. Next Tuesday, July 31, see a 2018 American science fiction adventure film called “Ready Player One” at 7 pm. The movie takes place in 2045, when much of humanity uses the virtual reality software OASIS to escape the desolation of the real world. Rated PG-13.

The M.V. Museum, in collaboration with the Cottagers and the Camp Meeting Association, will host the 30th anniversary screening of “Our Place in the Sun,” a documentary on the Island’s African American community. Following the screening on Saturday, August 4, at 8 pm at the Tabernacle, Skip Finley will moderate a discussion with filmmaker Salem Mekuria, Lee Van Allen, Gretchen Tucker Underwood, and Jocelyn Walton. Admission is $15 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are available online at mvmuseum.org/sun.php

Plan ahead: Opera Season Passes are now on sale at Martha’s Vineyard Film Center for the 2018-2019 opera season.

An especially colorful bunch of birthday balloon wishes go out today to our granddaughter Rory Mayhew, a new teenager, and also to Pam Cassel and Michael Bulkin. Happy birthday tomorrow to Michael Cobban and Nancy Zamarro. Also with fond memories to an old friend, Della Hardman. Della Hardman Day will be celebrated in Ocean Park on Saturday, beginning at 4 pm. Tuesday belongs to Dale Perry.

Heard on Main Street: A smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks.