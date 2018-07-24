Yellow House committee approves proposal

The Yellow House committee has given its blessing to Summer & Main LLC to move forward with the restoration of the Yellow House.

Summer & Main LLC was the sole bidder to restore the property. Owner Christopher Celeste, along with his daughter Julia Celeste, gave a brief presentation outlining its intentions with the Yellow House. Celeste plans to create street-level retail, several year-round residential apartments, a one story addition, and a town plaza.

The town, which took the property by eminent domain, failed to secure a bidder last March after issues arose over a linden tree on the property.

The committee evaluated the proposal with a score sheet provided by town procurement officer Juliet Mulinare to determine how “advantageous” the proposed restoration would be to the town. The committee ranked the proposal as “highly advantageous.” The committee then unanimously approved to recommend to town selectmen that Summer & Main LLC be awarded the lease for the Yellow House.

Mulinare will present the approved proposal to selectmen Monday.