Book talk with mystery writer Cynthia Riggs

The West Tisbury library hosts a book talk with mystery author Cynthia Riggs on Thursday, August 2, at 7 pm. Riggs will talk about her latest book, “Widow’s Wreath.” Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Cynthia Riggs is the author of the Martha’s Vineyard Mystery Series. She was born on Martha’s Vineyard, and is the eighth generation to live in her family homestead, which she runs as a bed and breakfast catering to poets, writers, and other creative people. She has a degree in geology from Antioch College, and an M.F.A. in creative writing from Vermont College. For 20 years she held a U.S. Coast Guard Masters License for 100-ton vessels.