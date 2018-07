Rick O’Gorman will give a talk about his experience with what he “understands to be nonhuman, extraterrestrial contact” on Saturday, July 28, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library. O’Gorman, a Chilmark resident and musician, will discuss how this experience drastically changed his life overnight, and he will perform a few songs that he wrote in reflection. Time will be allowed for discussion and questions. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.