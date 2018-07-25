‘Dream, Girl’ plays at the PAC

Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Association is hosting the documentary, “Dream, Girl,” at the Performing Arts Center at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs on Monday, July 30. The doors open at 5 pm, and the screening begins at 5:30, followed by a Q and A and reception with the filmmaker, Erin Bagwell.

MVWA is a nonprofit organization, according to a press release, that exists to connect, empower, and inspire women by providing support and resources through networking, mentoring, and education. This fundraising event is being put together through sponsorships from the generosity of Island businesses and private citizens who support the vision of MVWA.

“Dream, Girl” is a documentary film for women by women, showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs. They tell the stories of amazing and enterprising women in charge of everything from brand-new startups to million-dollar industries in order to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Erin Bagwell is a filmmaker and feminist blogger residing in Brooklyn. In 2013 she founded Feminist Wednesday, a feminist storytelling blog. In the summer of 2014 she launched a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $100,000 in funding, to produce her first feature-length film, “Dream, Girl.” In May 2016, “Dream, Girl” screened at the White House as part of the United State of Women Summit, followed by a sold-out screening at the iconic Paris Theater in New York City. Erin’s story has been featured in Forbes, TED, Vogue, and the Washington Post, and she was named one of Oprah’s SuperSoul100, a list featuring extraordinary individuals that live life intentionally, create great social impact, and bring inspiration to others. “Dream, Girl” is available worldwide for public screenings, and was named the No. 1 feminist documentary to watch by the Huffington Post.

After the screening, there will be a Q and A session with Bagwell, which will be followed by a reception with light refreshments.

Advance ticket sales are encouraged, and can be purchased at all Island locations of Rockland Trust, and online at dreamgirlmv.eventbrite.com. They can also be purchased at the door; $25 for adults and $10 for children.