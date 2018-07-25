Knife threat prompts emergency response

1 of 6

Tisbury officers officers responding to a house on Daggett Avenue just after 10 am Wednesday were met by a man threatening to cut their throats if they came any closer, Tisbury Police Lt. Eerik Meisner said.

Three officers responded to a 911 call from a family member saying there was a man threatening suicide, Meisner said. Once he made the threat, he broke windows and barricaded himself upstairs in the house, Meisner said.

Mutual aid responded to the scene, including state, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and the Island’s Tactical Response Team. During the two-hour ordeal, the road was sealed off and police were in contact with the man. At one point, shortly after noon, police went into the house and took the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, but will face a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Meisner said.

Police aren’t naming the man, and The Times would not publish it because of the suicide threat.

“The situation was contained quickly, and no one was hurt,” Meisner said. “That was the best possible outcome.”